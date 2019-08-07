HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — The Army is just weeks away from awarding the final contracts related to development of its mobile, ground-launched hypersonic missile being rapidly brought to life.

The Army will award a contract within the next three weeks to a company to develop a launching system for the hypersonic missile in co-development across the services, Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood, the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office director, said August 7 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium.

Coming soon to the US Army: Combat-capable hypersonic and laser weapons The Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office has plans to deliver a battery of hypersonic weapons and a battery of directed-energy weapons to soldiers in short order.

RCCTO’s job is to serve as a bridge between the science and technology community and the program executive offices, helping bring technology out of development and into soldiers’ hands, first on a small scale and then a larger scale when passed off to program offices. The office is focused on hypersonics and directed energy primarily.

While the missile is being built jointly, the Army needs a special launcher in order to make the missile road mobile. The contract will encompass the design and integration of a vertical launcher onto a trailer, Thurgood said.

Additionally, the RCCTO is preparing to award a contract, also in the next three weeks, to a vendor to produce the glide body for the hypersonic missile, Thurgood said.

The Navy will own the design of the glide body, but the Army will own its production, he said.

“We have a company that we are in the final process of negotiating an [Other Transaction Authority contract],” Thurgood said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

An OTA is a contract that allows for rapid prototyping by bypassing the usual red tape associated with acquisition.

“What is interesting about the glide body technology is we also have to create an industrial base to do this. There is no industrial base in the United States for glide bodies,” Thurgood said.

The technology is owned by the government labs, he said, “so we are transitioning that out of the labs into the commercial marketplace. That is a really hard thing to do, but there’s a lot of energy and a lot of momentum behind that outcome.”

Soon to come to the Army: A high-power microwave to take out drone swarms The Indirect Fires Protection Capability will add a high power microwave to its arsenal against a wide variety of threats.

Unlike other programs, Thurgood said, there is not a single company that can produce a hypersonic missile and its equipment all alone. “It actually takes a collaborative effort amongst the industry partners,” he said.

The first contract will be awarded to one company, but there will be follow on contracts for other vendors to learn how to make the glide body at the federally funded lab where it was developed. The methodology energizes the supply chain from the prime contractors all the way to sub-contractors should the service decide to make a large number of the weapons, Thurgood told Defense News in an interview at the symsposium.

Thurgood noted that in order to bring industry even closer to its endeavors, RCCTO has established an industry board in addition to its board of directors to promote “horizontal communication.”

The Army plans to field a hypersonic missile and launcher to a unit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The unit will train for an entire year without live rounds, according to Thurgood, who added when the unit trains with the canisters, they will be cement-filled to match the weight.

The first live round test will take place in FY22 and will be conducted by a battery led by an 0-3 captain.

Thurgood noted that the hypersonic effort is moving down the road fast. He was tasked on Feb. 14 to come up with a plan and given just 30 days to do so.