LE BOURGET, France — The top Pentagon official attending Paris Air Show this week made clear she would use the venue to make a declarative statement about a subset of European arms funding: Either give the United States the ability to compete for work, or risk retaliation.

The Defense Department is concerned about restrictions that would limit its ability to participate in the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiative, a group of projects spearheaded by the European Union, as well a €13 billion pool of money for military programs known as the European Defence Fund.

“As we read the language right now, even European-based subsidiaries of U.S. corporations, with European facilities and European employees, would not be allowed to participate with intellectual property exchange and a number of other issues of programs that grow out of EDF and more importantly PESCO,” Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said Monday during a roundtable with reporters at the air show.

“Working together is of critical importance. Right now European companies enjoy an enormous amount of business in the US and we want to make sure that US companies have the same opportunity,” she said.

“The interagency right now is discussing where this might go and a whole range of actions are being discussed.”

Those options could include the possibility of shutting European companies out of future U.S. weapons competitions, Lord said, but she added that the United States is in no rush to make a decision and still sees ample time to negotiate with the EU.

The Pentagon acquisition executive wasn’t the only U.S. official making sure Washington’s complaints were heard during the air show. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed similar concerns during an Aerospace Industries Association reception in Paris, according to Lord.

Lord also discussed the issue with Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU.

The Pentagon has raised concerns about PESCO before, most recently in a May 1 letter signed off by Lord and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson.

However, EU foreign policy and defense chief Federica Mogherini responded that PESCO and EDF were designed to be for European nations.

“It's not defined as an instrument for partnership,” she said in May, adding that U.S. defense contractors do more work with Europe than European firms do with the U.S. military.

Although EU leaders have thusfar resisted U.S. pressure, Lord said that the letter helped bring clarity to the United States’ point of view and helped begin conversations.

“I think it’s a healthy dialogue that we need to have because I’m not sure that the Europeans understand the unintended consequences perhaps of some of the language that they have include in the documents,” Lord said.

But that could change as more European nations and businesses become aware of the United States’ objections, she said.