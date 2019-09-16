1 of 15
A soldier sits in a Boxer armored vehicle at the DSEI arms fair in London on Sept. 11, 2019. Held every two years, the event is the world's largest arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A delegate looks at the MBDA Spear network-enabled high-precision surface attack system left, a "Future Low Observable Subsonic Cruise Missile Concept" center, and a Spear electronic warfare network-enabled decoy and jammer, right, on the first day of the DSEI arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A man tests the gun mounted on an SVOS Perun armored vehicle on Sept. 11, 2019, at DSEI. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A man checks his phone as he stands next to the ground-based APKWS laser-guided rocket by BAE Systems on the second day of DSEI. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
On the second day of the DSEI arms fair, vice president of the Hanwha Group, Byung Chul An, left, looks at a model of the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A delegate studies a Challenger II tank at DSEI. In London's Doclands area, the biennial event is the world's largest arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
At the DSEI arms fair, a delegate walks past a model of the BAE Systems Tempest fighter jet. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A model head wearing a SHADES heads-up display computing system is seen at the DSEI arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Another sight to see at the DSEI arms fair was a New Zealand crossbred falcon wearing a Marshall Radio Telemetry GPS device. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Two men look at a model of a Type 26 frigate at the BAE Systems stand at DSEI. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
On the opening day of the DSEI arms fair, delegates look at the IXI Dronekiller system. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
From left, an RBS15 Mark 4, an Arexis jammer pod and an SLWT are seen at the Saab display stand during the DSEI arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A U.K. Dragonfire laser-directed energy weapon is seen at the DSEI arms fair in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A delegate experiences a virtual parachute jump on the Havelsan display stand on the second day of the DSEI arms fair. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A Morell M15 prototype is seen during a demonstration at DSEI. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
