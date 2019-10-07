WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is now at an inflection point: After years with little urgency to extend the range of ground-launched missiles and cannons, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty is no more and countries like Russia, China, and North Korea have built up capabilities of their own systems.

That’s led to what many call a “range gap." Find out more below.

Outgunned and outranged: The threat For years, countries like Russia, China, and North Korea have been building up long-range systems to counter the U.S. – and it poses a big threat.

And just how big is that range gap? And how did it get so bad? Find out below.

Outgunned and outranged: The state of play While other countries have built up their stockpiles of long range missiles, the U.S. and allies have not. So just how big is the range gap?

Now, with the threat clear, the U.S. Army is working hard and fast to catch up. Will it be enough? Watch below to find out.