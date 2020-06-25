WASHINGTON ― Congressional defense leaders now have at least three competing plans to push back on China in the Pacific. Which will they choose?

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., introduced his own $3.6 billion Indo-Pacific Reassurance Initiative plan Thursday―a response to two plans, each called the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative―that would spend more and be more prescriptive about how the Pentagon would spend that money.

“Our goal in this was to send a signal to our partners and allies that we have an enduring commitment to the region and that collectively we want to help address the full spectrum of security threats that our partners and allies in the region face,” a committee aide said in a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Among other things, Smith’s plan identifies $3.6 billion in base budget already part of the president’s budget request, and it requires the Pentagon produce a raft of analysis before Congress beefs up the U.S. presence in the Pacific.

The language is part of the HASC draft of the annual defense policy bill, due to be marked up in committee on July 1.

Smith’s plan and the others represent Congress’s efforts to sharpen the Pentagon’s spending and focus in the region, even as Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said China is his department’s top adversary. Each was inspired by the multiyear European Deterrence Initiative, which has consumed $22 billion since its inception after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., exits a classified House Armed Services Committee briefing at the U.S. Capitol, May 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HASC’s top Republican, Rep. Mac Thornberry, of Texas, has proposed an Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative that spends $6 billion―all in FY21―on specific priorities that include air and missile defense systems as well as new military construction in partner countries.

Thornberry will offer amendments during the markup to get the bill closer to his plan, according to a memo he released Thursday. Smith’s plan lacks “several important elements,” and the amendments will be “focused on specific authorities and investments needed to strengthen greater cooperation with allies and partners,” the memo said.

Smith’s plan would require another strategy from the defense secretary and chief of Indo-Pacific Command for all the forces, equipment and facilities and they would need to reassure allies, with a detailed budget, timeline and list of locations for proposed assets. Budget justification materials would be required in fiscal 2022 and each year after.

Responding to a requirement in the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command previously provided Congress with a plan for $20 billion in spending through FY26 so that the combatant command can fulfill the National Defense Strategy and maintain an edge over China.

The idea with the new legislation, a HASC aide said, was to further establish a basis for the initiative and get the Defense Department into regular talks with Congress to describe how the military was meeting Congress’s objectives and spending what Congress has provided, the HASC aide said.

Congress will have to internally negotiate the final dollar amount for any such fund and what those funds would buy. Once approved by the full House, its version of the NDAA would be reconciled with the Senate’s version―due on the Senate floor next week―which also contains its own Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks during a Senate Armed Services nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2020. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The the Senate Armed Services Committee-approved plan authorizes $1.4 billion in 2021 (which is $188.6 million more than the president’s budget request) and $5.5 billion in 2022. It also emphasizes investment in an array of specific enabling capabilities and infrastructure.

Its transparency measures aren’t as comprehensive as the HASC bill, but it requires the Pentagon provide detailed information in its annual budget request, including projections for spending over five years.

Compared with the SASC bill, Smith did not propose additional funding as SASC did, nor did he include off-budget wartime funds, a HASC aide said.

“So there’ll be some differences to work out as we go through this,” the aide said, “but we think there’s a bipartisan consensus to try to get it done.”

Inhofe, in a floor speech Thursday, touted the SASC bill’s goal of countering Russia and China, which has “antagonized and harassed Taiwanese, Malaysian, Vietnamese, and Indonesian vessels in the South China Sea.”