WASHINGTON―Kenneth “K.J.” Braithwaite, who is the president’s pick for Navy secretary and U.S. ambassador to Norway, was officially nominated on Friday.

Braithwaite, former Navy spokesman and rear admiral, would assume the job after the sudden firing of former financier Richard V. Spencer. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in November, after President Donald Trump announced Braithwaite, that Esper had recommended him.

The nomination of Braithwaite comes as the Navy and Office the Secretary of Defense are at odds about the sea service’s budget.

While Esper has been reluctant to realign the budget to help the Navy’s recapitalization efforts as he considers the whole of the military, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, told House lawmakers Thursday that assuming there will be a flat budget in FY21, the Navy will need more than $120 billion over the next 10 years toward implementing the Navy and Marine Corps integrated force structure assessment.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., did not immediately announce a confirmation hearing date for Braithwaite, though one is expected in the coming days. Inhofe has been pressing Trump to expeditiously nominate civilians like Braithwaite as the Pentagon grapples with a host of vacant leadership positions.

As ambassador, Braithwaite focused on the security of the Arctic, a region that’s seeing an uptick in Russian and NATO activity. He also both pressured Oslo to meet the NATO spending target of 2 percent of annual gross domestic product on defense and reassured the Nordic nation the administration remains committed to the alliance.

A Michigan native and 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Braithwaite was an anti-submarine warfare pilot who tracked Soviet submarines in western Pacific and Indian Oceans for a Hawaii-based patrol squadron. From there, he served in various communications and legislative affairs roles before leaving active service in 1993 and the Naval Reserve in 2011.

In January, CBS News reported that Braithwaite appeared to have previously undisclosed ties to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica in the year before he was nominated as ambassador, in 2017.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.