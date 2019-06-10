WASHINGTON― On the one hand, the House Armed Service Committee’s draft defense policy bill would check President Donald Trump on his border wall, and on the other, it holds fire when it comes to restricting Americas nuclear arsenal.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Rep. Adam Smith, acknowledged he has sought to balance the concerns of progressives (who likely favor the border restrictions) and conservatives (who already oppose its restrictions on a low-yield nuclear warhead). A vote on the administration’s controversial ban on transgendered troops has been punted out of committee to when the bill is considered on the House floor.

Smith, D-Wash., has been the panel’s chairman since January, when Democrats assumed control of the House. Committee staff have spent weeks gauging members’ priorities for the must-pass bill, but with 102 members, the road to passing the House, much less a divided Congress, is still a mystery even to Smith.

His approach, he said, will be to invest his faith in an open process for debate and amendments. “We’ve tried to put together a bill that I think reflects good, solid national security priorities,” Smith said. “But I cannot say for sure now who will vote for it and who will vote against it. So we have to work that, both on the committee and on the floor.”

The military is being pulled deeper into the climate change debate A new legislative provision would require overhauling how the Defense Department prepares for extreme weather events and global climate shifts.

Up for debate in committee on Wednesday, the bill backs House Democrats’ proposed $733 billon national security budget, which falls short of the $750 billion Trump requested. Republicans argue that that’s the larger number is the minimum to reach the 3 to 5 percent budget growth defense officials say they need to counter Russia and China.

Smith countered that the defense officials had initially sought a $733 billion budget for 2020. (Seventy House Republicans also called for $733 billion when it looked like the president had ordered a cut to $700 billion.)

“I am genuinely concerned―and I think we have enough history with the Pentagon to see it in the past―that when they’re given more than they have expected, there is a lot of inefficiency and waste that follows,” Smith said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Beyond the top-line, the draft contains roughly 1,000 policy provisions--but not all of the nuclear policy restrictions Smith might have liked.

This week in Congress: The annual defense debate all-nighter Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of June 10, 2019.

For instance, instead of a proposal to make it U.S. policy not to strike first with nuclear weapons, something he has advocated in the past, he has proposed a noncontroversial independent report on the impacts of such a policy.

“I have an approach to this: It’s not about me, it’s about the caucus, it’s about the committee, and yes, I have priorities, some more important than others,” Smith said. “I also want to reflect what the majority of Congress, and in general what it wants.”

Still, Republicans have focused on a proposal in the bill to ban the deployment of a submarine-launched low-yield warhead, the W76-2, which was ordered by the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review last year. The language caused a partisan split on the Strategic Force Subcommittee last week, which Smith downplayed.

“What we propose in our mark really isn’t that dramatic, in my opinion,” Smith said. “The most dramatic thing is probably is the low-yield nuclear weapons. Other than that, we’re not having a huge fight, despite what you may have heard from our Republican colleagues.”

Smith predicted partisan fights on that proposal and provisions on the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The bill would ban the Pentagon from accepting any new detainees and deny the White House’s $88 million request to build a new detainee prison at the base.

House panel to debate counteroffer to Trump’s Space Force The House Armed Services Committee will debate a new military branch for space as part of the 2020 defense policy bill.

The bill would also force a debate on Trump administration’s border wall funding maneuvers by proposing a blanket prohibitions on building a physical barrier across Pentagon and military construction accounts.

The House’s draft defense policy bill would ban the White House from siphoning away any more Defense Department dollars for the construction of a wall on America’s southern border.

The bill denies the president’s $7.2 billon request to backfill military construction funds diverted to the wall, and it slashes the amount of money the military can shift between accounts from $9.5 billion to $1.5 billion.

It would require the Department of Homeland Security reimburse the Defense Department for its border activities, require a certification that the border deployments haven’t hurt military readiness and it would require that troops deployed to the border are performing tasks in line with their individual skills and unit mission.

The issue is about executive overreach and the president’s unprecedented use of emergency declarations to undermine the legislature’s authority, Smith said.