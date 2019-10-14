WASHINGTON — Logos Technologies will for the first time unveil its new Multi-Modal Sensor Pod at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting.

The MMSP technology can be mounted on planes, helicopters and certain drones. It comes with a wide-area motion imagery system, a wide-area hyperspectral imager, a high-resolution spotter, and an onboard embedded processor for real-time processing and storage.

WAMI systems are used to detect and track targets. The spotter can be cued to monitor 10-plus locations and identify the targets. The hyperspectral imager searches for unique signatures of camouflage netting, explosive stores, tank hulls and other relevant targets.

“The MMSP covers an area in real-time as well as records, tags and stores up to eight hours of imagery for review by analysts while the pod is still in the air. It does all of this while fitting in a package that weighs less than 100 pounds,” Doug Rombough, the vice president of business development for Logos Technologies, said in a news release.

The technology can decrease "the number of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sorties needed over a target area,” according to the executive.

With a wide-area motion imagery, or WAMI, system, the MMSP can cover an area 15 times larger than that of traditional hyperspectral sensors, the release said.