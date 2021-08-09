BEIRUT — Emirati company Milanion Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian Armor to give the latter distribution rights of unmanned ground vehicle Agema.

“Ukraine is an important market for Milanion, and having already successfully worked with Ukrainian Armor, we find they have the capabilities, authority and flexibility to create and service any demand for the vehicle while responding quickly to changing market conditions, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions to local preferences,” Milanion CEO Davinder Dogra said.

Milanion exhibited the robotic vehicle at the Arms and Security trade show in Kyiv from June 15-18. Agema was also displayed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in February 2021 at the Tawazun Economic Council booth.

The Agema was displayed at IDEX in February 2021. (Agnes Helou/Staff)

Agema is designed to support a range of missions, including national and civil defense and security; fire and rescue; logistical support; fire support; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; anti-tank support; medevac; and route inspection and clearance. The platform can also provide encrypted communications.

Additionally, it can be fitted with “a variety of drone detection systems, including frequency jamming and anti-jamming systems,” according to a company description of the product.

The Agema can operate in amphibious environments. (Milanion Group)

The UGV can operate in rugged terrain and amphibious environments, be rapidly deployed by rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, and support static ground and mobile units. Its payload is agnostic and can be equipped with loitering munitions following an industrial partnership with Polish company MSP.

