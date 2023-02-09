Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 A military parade is held to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 8, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling speculation she’s being primed as a future leader as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.

The parade featured the newest hardware in Kim’s arsenal, including what experts say was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months. Around a dozen ICBMs were displayed, an unprecedented number that underscores how Kim continues to expand his military capabilities despite limited resources.