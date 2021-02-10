WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced at the Pentagon a new review of how the U.S. military is postured to deter China in the Pacific.

Biden, who was joined for his first department visit since taking office by Vice President Kamala Harris, said the review will help “chart a strong path forward on China related matters.”

“It will require a whole of government efforts, bipartisan cooperation in Congress and strong alliances and partners,” Biden said. “That is how we will meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition of the future.”

The effort, described by the department as a “sprint,” is aimed at delivering its findings to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin within four months; however, the report is not expected to include a public-facing document.

It will be made up of “up to” 15 civilian and uniformed officials, will be led by Ely Ratner, a former deputy national security adviser to Biden who joined the department as Austin’s special assistant on China.

Per a department factsheet, the authors will take a deep-dive into the department’s strategy; operational concepts; technology and force structure; force posture and force management; intelligence; alliances and partnerships; and military relations with China.

Under the Trump administration, the defense department shifted itself to focus more on China, with resources increasing to the Pacific and the creation of a new deputy assistant secretary of defense role just to focus on Beijing.

A focus on China appears to be one of the few areas where the Trump and Biden administrations share common ground, as Biden has signaled a whole-of-government approach, including appointing Kurt Campbell as the White House Asia coordinator.