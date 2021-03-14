LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. military’s four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.

The E-4B Nighwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency, such as a nuclear attack.

After massive flood, Offutt looks to build a better base Rebuilding at Offutt, which was heavily damaged by a 500-year flood in April 2019, will probably not be finished until 2026.

Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Ligon, deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group, said the move to Lincoln’s airport was the logical choice, as it has a nearly 13,000-foot runway that can handle the big planes. And it’s only about an hour’s drive from the base.

Lincoln has served as a temporary home for the planes before. In 2006, the planes were moved to Lincoln during another runway project, and the E-4B planes went back to Lincoln for a short time in the spring of 2019 following widespread flooding that left part of Offutt under water.