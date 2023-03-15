WASHINGTON — The rising cost of the San Antonio-class amphibious warship program is justifying the service’s decision to indefinitely pause the program, according to the chief of naval operations.

Adm. Mike Gilday said Wednesday the production line at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi is running behind and the price tag is rising.

“The cost of that ship has gone from $1.47 billion, to the second ship at $1.5 [billion]. The third one that we’re contracting for right now is probably going to be between $1.9 and $2 billion — so that increase will be somewhere between 21[%] and 25%,” Gilday said, referring to Flight II ships LPDs 30, 31 and 32.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense a year ago directed the Navy to pause and study the amphibious transport dock, or LPD, to determine whether it wanted to continue with the existing Flight II design or move to a variant of that design.

The Navy requested funding for LPD-32 in its fiscal 2023 budget last spring and announced it would then truncate the program after three ships, despite previous plans for 13. Lawmakers, unhappy with that move, added advanced procurement funds for an LPD-33. The Marine Corps endorsed an LPD-33 in its unfunded requirements document last spring, but the Navy has said it does not want to buy it yet.

Speaking at the McAleese Defense Programs Conference, Gilday said that unless that future ship was purchased through a multiship contract, it “would likely be at $2 billion or above, at least a 25% increase. We’re moving in the wrong direction.”

Because San Antonio-class amphibs are built most efficiently when bought every other year, Gilday said he and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger have agreed LPD-33 won’t come before FY25.

“We haven’t put the [FY]23 ship on contract yet, the line is already running behind, so as a taxpayer, if you want to give the vendor money next year for a ship that they can’t bend metal on?” Gilday said. “We have time here to take a look.”

“It goes back to the fact that we’re not going to be swimming in money forever,” he continued. “We’ve got to start making some hard decisions.”

During a Monday briefing on the Navy’s FY24 budget proposal, Under Secretary Erik Raven told reporters the Pentagon had initiated the pause in LPD buys, but an integrated team including the Navy, Marine Corps, the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office would choose the path forward.

Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget and director of the Navy’s fiscal management division, said during the same briefing “the services are fundamentally aligned on this requirement.”

“Both service chiefs like 31 as the requirement, both service chiefs like multiyear procurements, both service chiefs want to buy in a predictable future,” he continued. “If we can do a study and actually lower the cost of this, that’s all to the good of the Department of the Navy and Marine Corps.”

Defense officials are considering design changes that would lower the cost, with Capt. Judd Krier, the amphibious warfare branch head in the expeditionary warfare directorate, saying at a conference last month “we are doing a capabilities-based assessment in fiscal year ‘23, really looking at the requirements for what the future amphibious force needs for presence, deterrence and crisis response.”

Krier said this LPD review isn’t “necessarily just to design a ship, although that is certainly possible and a potential outcome,” but also to assess what the Navy needs for “the future amphibious force to maintain its lethality and survivability and sustainability in support of all the range of operations.”

Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command Vice Adm. Bill Galinis said at the same McAleese event he couldn’t discuss potential design changes, but his command is seeking to find cost savings in the manufacturing process.

“We’re always looking at ways to drive cost out of the shipyards, and the shipbuilders are a key part of that — in fact, they bring probably some of the better ideas because they’re building them,” he told Defense News Wednesday after his remarks.

For Ingalls’ part, spokeswoman Kimberly Aguillard told Defense News Monday “the Ingalls Shipbuilding team has the capacity to build the LPDs that our U.S. Navy / Marine Corps team needs and has delivered 12 San Antonio-class LPD ships to date, with three more under construction.”

Megan Eckstein is the naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on U.S. Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported from four geographic fleets and is happiest when she’s filing stories from a ship. Megan is a University of Maryland alumna.