WASHINGTON – You can’t always get what you want.

Every year, the services put together a list of stuff they really wanted but couldn’t fit in the budget. In Fiscal Year 2021, the Navy says it was stiffed to the tune of $5.42 billion, with an additional $582 million missing from the perennially shorted military construction account.

So, here’s an (almost) comprehensive list of what the Navy says it wanted but didn’t get in 2021.

A Block V Virginia-class submarine at $2.77 billion

Five carrier-variant F-35 aircraft, $525.5 million

Two E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft $357 million

Two CMV-22B Osprey helicopters and spares, $211.4

Small logistics ship proof of concept: $12 million

Three next-generation jammers, $115.4 million

20 Naval Strike Missiles, 41.4 million

Two littoral combat ship surface mission modules, $42.8 million

100 addition AIM-9X missiles, $42.8 million

Tech refresh for the Ford-class Dual Band Radar, $113 million

Unspecified number of sonobuoys

Additional high energy laser with optical sensor (HELIOS), $88.3 million

Three CANES Windows 10 modernizations, $11.9

Emergency repairs to sealift ships discovered this year by Transcom, $57 million

Advanced communications gear for Military Sealift Command ships, $11.9 million

F/A-18 E/F Spares, $21.9 million

Flying hours to make up for shortfalls caused by down T-45 Goshawk trainers, $132.8 million

Cooperative Engagement Capability testing, $22 million

More money for depot-level repairs to support 80 percent aircraft mission capable rate goal, $236.8 million

Upgrades to hospital ship Mercy’s treatment facilities, $11.6

A counter unmanned aerial system program, $63.5 million

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Connecticut, said in a statement he was pleased to see the second Virginia-class submarine on the list, which was cut in last-minute budget wrangling.

“It should be no surprise that restoring the second 2021 Virginia-class submarine ranks as the highest unfunded need for the Navy,” said Courtney, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower subcommittee. “Congress has consistently heard from Navy leaders, combatant commanders, and experts about the growing demand for submarine capabilities as countries like China and Russia step up their undersea activity.