WASHINGTON – In a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, two key lawmakers decried proposed cuts to shipbuilding, saying the cuts threatened both long-term security and jobs.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, said in a letter that they were “deeply concerned” about reports that five of the 12 Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyers planned in the Pentagon’s five-year projection were on the chopping block.

“We write to express our strong support for a 355-ship Navy and to urge continued support from the Department for a robust shipbuilding budget," the letter said.

The cuts, which were outlined in a memo from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and obtained by Defense News, would hit Maine particularly hard, according to analysts, and could put jobs at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works at risk.

Collins and King highlighted $390 million appropriated in the 2020 budget for advanced procurement for three destroyers, noting that the memo only notes one destroyer planned for 2021.

The letter said that Congress would get the last word on the shipbuilding profile, and that the senators believed support for shipbuilding would continue.