WASHINGTON – Work on the U.S. Army’s next-generation landing craft, the Maneuver Support Vessel (Light), is well underway, the company building the boats announced Tuesday.

The Washington State-based Vigor Works laid the keel for the first boat at its Vancouver, Washington, facility, according a company release.

Vigor Works was awarded a nearly $1 billion contract in 2017 for the MSV(L). The Army and Vigor Works will develop a full-scale prototype for the boat over the next four years then move to initial production of four vessels in 2022. The total buy will be 36 MSL(V).

The boat was designed in conjunction with BMT.

Army awards billion-dollar contract for 100-foot landing ships The Army has awarded a nearly $1 billion contract to the Oregon-based shipbuilder Vigor Works to replace its aging Mike Boats with a larger, faster Maneuver Support Vessel (Light).

The MSL(V) replaces the aging Mike Boats. The 100-foot MSV(L) will be able to haul one M1A2 Abrams tank, two Stryker armored vehicles with slat armor or four joint light tactical vehicles with trailers. It will have a top speed of 18 knots, 15 knots fully laded, and a range of about 350 miles.

The contract itself is a 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Vigor Works beat out four competitors for the job.

The Mike boats weren’t large enough, nor did they have the range required to haul modern Army equipment over the ranges necessary in a denied combat zone.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.