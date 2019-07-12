WASHINGTON — The State Department has cleared a possible $600 million foreign military sale of seven MH-60R Seahawk Multi-Mission helicopters to Greece.
Congress was notified of the sale July 12, according to an announcement posted to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s website. Congress is required to approve the deal.
The sale will include 10 APS-I 53(V) Multi-Mode Radars, 18 T700 GE-401 C engines as well as other radar, targeting and communications systems and equipment.
The order would also include 1,000 AN/SSQ-36/53/62 Sonobuoys, 100 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System rockets, 30 MK 54 Torpedoes and M-2400 guns.
The principal contractor is Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Owego, New York.
The government in Greece announced it intended to buy the helicopters in February as part of a modernization effort.
Greek officials have recently sought closer ties to the U.S. military at the same time U.S. relations with Turkey have soured over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.
The two countries have discussed expanded operations at Larissa Air Base, in central Greece, including the stationing of KC-135 tankers and unmanned aircraft. And Washington and Athens are also looking to expand training opportunities.
