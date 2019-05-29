WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has decided not to submit its Freedom LCS Design for the Navy’s next-gen frigate competition.

The decision not to compete as the prime for the FFG(X) contract leaves four other competitors — Huntington Ingalls Industries, Austal USA, Fincantieri and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works — in the running.

While no longer in the running to build the frigate itself, the world’s largest defense firm still intends to still bid on capabilities involved in the FFG(X).

“After careful review, we have decided to focus our attention on the FFG(X) combat system, delivering Lockheed Martin technologies such as the Aegis-derived weapon system, MK 41 Vertical Launching System, anti-submarine warfare processing, and advanced electronic warfare,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday. “We will continue to serve as a shipbuilder for the U.S. Navy, and we’re exploring opportunities including unmanned surface vessels and the large surface combatant.”

The news was first reported by USNI Tuesday.

The FFG(X) grew out of a 2014 requirement for an up-gunned frigate that would be a more survivable small surface combatant than the littoral combat ship, which was developed for a different concept of operations than turned out to be necessary in a world of great power competition.

The goal of the design is to both integrate with, and complement, the carrier strike group and operate as a distributed node in a sensor network. Planned capabilities include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, electromagnetic maneuver warfare, and air warfare.

The Navy asked for $1.3 billion for the first FFG(X) hull in 2020, and has said that each subsequent hull should cost closer to $800 million per hull.

