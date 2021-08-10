This webcast took place on August 12, 2021
Facing a transformative threat landscape, U.S. security officials and industry leaders are racing to build a layered missile defense system that can identify, intercept, and eliminate any missile launched toward American soil. During this discussion, we heard about progress on these efforts and what challenges are standing in the way of success.
Watch Webcast Recording: [insert video]
Guest Speakers:
- Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, Director, Missile Defense Agency
- Tay Fitzgerald, Vice President, Strategic Missile Defense