This event took place on March 15, 2021
Threats are changing fast and adversaries are investing in advanced technologies to gain an edge. How can service leaders and industry officials help provide an advantage and what are the keys to ground force modernization in the coming years? During AUSA Global Force Next, Defense News hosted a virtual event, and explored these topics and more with Army leaders.
Watch Webcast Recording: [insert recording]
Guest Speakers:
- LTG Scott McKean, Deputy Commanding General,Army Futures Command
- LTG Thomas Todd, Deputy Commanding General for Acquisition and Systems Management,Army Futures Command
- Dr. Daniel Goure, Senior Vice President, Lexington Institute