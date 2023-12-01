WASHINGTON — Israel’s new order of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from Oshkosh Defense will keep the company’s production line open into 2025, longer than originally planned.

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh said earlier this year it was preparing to close its JLTV production line by the end of 2024 after the Army selected AM General to take over production of the Humvee replacement.

Oshkosh won the original JLTV deal in 2015 to replace the Humvee fleet, beating out both Humvee-maker AM General and competitor Lockheed Martin.

Late last month, the Israeli Ministry of Defense placed two JLTV orders: one for 75 JLTVS through a foreign military sale and “dozens more” through a direct commercial sale, according to Oshkosh. The company did not provide a specific number of vehicles Israel is buying through the commercial sale.

“We’ve worked with the IMOD on a multitude of programs for more than a decade, and we look forward to demonstrating our continued commitment to this partnership with the JLTV,” Tim Bleck, Oshkosh Defense president, said in the company statement.

In November, Oshkosh received a $208 million order for more U.S. Army JLTVs as well as a $160 million order from other countries, including Mongolia, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Slovakia, according to the company.

While Oshkosh was planning to close down its JLTV line at the end of 2024, the new orders will allow the production line to continue into 2025, according to a spokeswoman.

Other Oshkosh JLTV foreign customers include Montenegro, Brazil, Lithuania and Belgium.

