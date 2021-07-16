WASHINGTON — Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems have been chosen by the U.S. Marine Corps to begin contract negotiations to build Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) prototypes, the service announced July 16.

At the same time, the Marine Corps will work with BAE Systems to study the possibility of adapting an Amphibious Combat Vehicle to become an ARV.

Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal in Michigan, will award ARV Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracts – which streamlines the process for rapid prototyping – with the National Advanced Mobility Consortium if negotiations with the two companies are successful, a Marine Corps statement explains.

Incumbent GDLS — which is the manufacturer of the Light Armored Vehicle-25 currently in service — said it had submitted an ARV prototype proposal by the Marine Corps’ May 3 deadline.

Textron said at the time of the solicitation deadline that it would be competing with a prototype it already built and drove nearly 750 miles, dubbed “Cottonmouth.”

“General Dynamics Land Systems has aligned with the Marine Corps’ 10-year transformational initiative, a key portion of which seeks to build a 21st-century reconnaissance capability that is highly mobile on land and in the water,” Phil Skuta, GDLS director of business development for U.S. Marine Corps and Navy programs, said in a July 16 company statement. “This innovative, multi-domain capability will be able to control air and ground robotics and provide critical reconnaissance information through onboard and networked sensors.”

Earlier this year, BAE Systems would not confirm whether it planned to participate, but several sources connected to the competition told Defense News they believed the company had submitted a bid. BAE manufactures the Marine Corps’ ACV.

The Marine Corps wanted proposals for the research and development of an ARV prototype vehicle as part of its pursuit to acquire its replacement of roughly 600 1980s-era LAV-25s in order to enable light armored reconnaissance battalions to function as a battlefield manager. The vehicles will need to operate both on land and amphibiously.

“A key Fleet Marine Force modernization initiative, the ARV Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems will host a suite of C4 equipment, sensors and operate both tethered and untethered UAS,” the Marine Corps statement describes.

“The ARV C4/UAS will employ an effective mix of reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and C4 systems to sense and communicate,” the statement says. “These systems will enable ARV to serve as the manned hub of a manned/unmanned team and deliver next-generation, multi-domain, mobile reconnaissance capabilities.”

The OTA period of performance is expected to be 22 months. Prototypes are planned to be delivered in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The Marine Corps will spend six months evaluating the prototypes.

The service will take data from the prototyping effort and the study on possible conversion of the ACV to an ARV and make a decision on the way forward in FY23.

In its solicitation to industry, it said the Marine Corps “may pursue” a production effort upon successful completion of the prototype project, which could be worth an estimated $1.8 billion to $6.8 billion over five years. The plan is to build roughly 500 of the vehicles.

The Marine Corps recently pulled almost $100 million from Gunner Protection Kits to fund the ARV competitive prototyping phase, according to budget justification documents.

A replacement for the LAV is becoming increasingly necessary as the LAV was considered the most accident-prone ground combat vehicle in the Marine Corps from 2015 through 2019, based on a Government Accountability Office analysis.