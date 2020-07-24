WASHINGTON — The Army is planning to conduct at least a few fly-offs to test out possible long-range precision munitions for its fleet of future helicopters, according to the chief of operations in charge of the service’s Future Vertical Lift modernization efforts.

While the Army has picked Israeli company Rafael’s Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile as an interim solution to deliver long-range lethality from its current and future helicopter fleets, it is also in the market for other options.

“The Army has not committed yet to a form factor of long-range precision munitions. If it’s Spike, or something else, we have time to work with that. We have time to do one fly-off or more” over the next few years to inform requirements, Col. Matthew Isaacson, the FVL Cross-Functional Team COO, told reporters during a July 24 briefing.

The service is on path to mold a future fleet by the early 2030s, acquiring two manned helicopters, a tactical unmanned aircraft system, air-launched effects, and LRPMs that will be networked together on the battlefield using a common digital modular open system architecture.

The Army extensively demonstrated Spike on both foreign and U.S. AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, which led to the decision to buy some to tie the service over until it had a chance to assess other capabilities and better refine requirements before a developing a permanent solution.

The service fired the Spike NLOS missile from AH-64 Apache attack helicopters both in Israel and at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, last year. Defense News was present for one of six multidomain operations-relevant shots fired from an E-model Apache at Yuma in August 2019.

Isaacson said he believes there are a number of vendors with capabilities that could meet the future need.

The Army will need to finalize a preliminary design review across the board for assets within its future fleet in the 2023 time frame, so Isaacson said the Army has roughly three years to work with industry in settling on a capability and then making sure it can integrate with platforms “that are still somewhat on the drawing table,” Isaacson said, adding that will be challenging.

“We are looking at getting outside of the range of our pacing threats,” he said. The Army is “pleased” with Spike’s beyond 30-kilometer range, Isaacson said, “so any competitor in any future fly-off will have to demonstrate that they can do very similar and get at a long-range in a timely manner after our pacing threats.”