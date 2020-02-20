WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three of Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky’s experimental helicopters flew together for the first time in a public demonstration Feb. 20 at the company’s flight test facility.

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator made its public flight debut reaching a cruise speed of 140 knots and demonstrating low-speed agility at lower acoustic levels compared to a conventional helicopter for an audience that included Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a former U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk pilot whose aircraft was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

Sikorsky’s President Dan Schultz told the audience at the demonstration that Defiant’s flight is representative of almost $500 million of investment in over 12 years of development. Since it’s first flight in March 2019, Defiant has logged 24 hours of flight time over 13 flights. The aircraft has flown almost every week in 2020 so far as it continues to push the envelope in its flight test regime.

According to Sikorsky test pilot, Bill Fell, the aircraft should reach maximum speed capability of roughly 250 knots within the next few months as the company continues to prove out Defiant’s capability. The aircraft will also demonstrate its ability to achieve speeds of 200 knots flying 100 to 50 feet above the ground.

Following the Defiant demonstration, the S-97 Raider performed low-speed agility maneuvers as well and reached a cruise speed of 180 knots, although it is capable of hitting higher speeds and the Sikorsky Autonomy Research Aircraft (SARA). Both aircraft have previously been flown publicly.

Defiant is the Sikorsky-Boeing team’s offering for the Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. It was built for the service’s Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR-TD) program which wrapped up last fall. The JMR TD was intended to inform the service in order to shape requirements for Future Vertical Lift aircraft.

On a tight timeline but with additional funding, the U.S. Army is attempting to field FLRAA by 2030.

Sikorsky and Boeing are pitted against Bell, which also built and flew a prototype for the JMR TD program. Bell’s V-280 Valor’s first flight was in December 2017 and the company has mostly wrapped up two years of flying the aircraft and collecting data to also inform the FLRAA program. Bell demonstrated Valor’s capability for McCarthy in January.

Defiant had a more difficult time getting off the ground due to issues in manufacturing its rotor blades. Its first flight was in March 2019.

Boeing and Sikorsky’s Defiant is back up in the skies Boeing and Sikorsky opted to take a short break to the flight test schedule to modify the Defiant demonstrator.

The Army is planning in March to award contracts for a Competitive Demonstration and Risk Reduction effort for FLRAA. While the service has already had a robust technology demonstrator program, including an extension, Brig. Gen. Wally Rugen, who is in charge of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift modernization, told reporters last month that the effort by design doesn’t garner the same data as a prototype demonstration or a full-up weapon system.

So the service will use an Other Transaction Authority contract to begin the CDRR effort. The CDRR will consist of two phases that last approximately one year each. This will give the service an opportunity to continue to fly demonstrator aircraft and burn down that inherent risk in developing a new helicopter.

The service wants to award FLRAA contracts in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 for preliminary designs with a review of those designs in the second quarter of FY23, a first flight in the third quarter of FY24, followed by a critical design review in the fourth quarter of FY24, according a request for information published in April 2019.

After having seen both Valor and Defiant fly in close succession, McCarthy told reporters following the Defiant flight demonstration that after seeing the capabilities of both aircraft, it is “making the decision very difficult for us.”

Duckworth said, after the demonstration, that as a former Black Hawk pilot, she was “salivating out there in the stands,” but also cautioned that it’s not about how “sexy” an aircraft is, but whether its capability “expands the range of options” for commanders on the ground in the future fight and brings more capability for an affordable price for the taxpayer.