WASHINGTON — Lithuania’s plan to buy the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from the U.S. has been cleared by the State Department, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency notification.

The department notified Congress Aug. 27 that it had approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Lithuania of 500 JLTVs — the U.S. Army’s humvee replacement — for an estimated cost of $170.8 million.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence first contacted the U.S. Defense Department regarding a potential acquisition of about 200 Oshkosh Defense-made JLTVs in late 2017.

The purchase, if approved by Congress, would include the vehicles as well M1278A1 Heavy Gun Carriers as well as kits including ones for ballistic armor, explosive protection, shot detection and GPS.

Lithuania would also get the M153 Common Remote Weapon Station, M2 QCB .50 caliber machine guns, and Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems.

The country has invested a great deal in recent years in its modernization of its defensive capabilities and plans to increase the investments in the coming years as Russia continues to build up its military power in Kaliningrad and its Western Military District while gaining influence with Lithuania’s neighbor Belarus.

In Russia’s growing shadow, Lithuania modernizes its defenses Lithuania is meeting NATO defense spending goals with plans to increase that spending in the coming years, which could mean additional infantry fighting vehicles, new helicopters and more humvees.

The JLTV procurement was recently made possible as the U.S. Army approved the full-rate production of the vehicle in June after a six-month delay. With the approval, it is expected to see exports ramp up.

Slovenia has already placed an order for a small number of JLTVs, and it’s likely the United Kingdom will be a future customer as well. The State Dept. cleared the UK’s possible purchase two years ago for 2,747 vehicles worth up to $1 billion.