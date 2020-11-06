WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy awarded a $42.6 million contract for autonomous supply chain management to One Network Enterprises, the company announced Nov. 4.

Under the award, One Network Enterprises will work on modernizing the Navy’s Naval Operational Supply System, an end-to-end supply chain management solution that supports maritime, aviation, expeditionary and shore support units.

Through the NOSS solution, the Navy is modernizing legacy systems and applications to develop an integrated system that tracks all the commodities in its supply chain, including munitions; parts and repairables; medical supplies; petroleum, oils and lubricants; food and food preparation; and hazardous material.

Under current capabilities, individual commodities are managed by multiple systems, according to the company news release.

One Network will manage and support all commodities through a single, global federated system, the release said.

“The confidence that the Navy has entrusted to One Network is another proof point regarding the capabilities of our multi-party network platform,” said David Stephens, executive vice president and general manager of government programs at One Network Enterprises. “The Navy will benefit from a modernized global platform that will never go legacy, supporting both ashore and afloat capabilities.

“In addition, One Network’s federated platform-to-platform integration enables the Navy with a Delayed/Disconnected, Intermittently Connected, Low Bandwidth Environment (typically referred to as D-DIL), which is ideal for deployed operations afloat. We look forward to providing a truly global and mobile One Network solution operating on all Navy ships and submarines with access from every shore-based location while working in both unclassified and classified environments.”

The contract was awarded through the other transaction authority process. The company also recently won a $62 million contract with the Air Force to help configure its Master Data Management business processes to support the service’s logistics portfolio.