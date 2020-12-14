ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s government-controlled engine maker Tusas Engine Industries has delivered for testing the country’s first indigenous helicopter engine.

The turboshaft TS1400 will power the Gokbey, a twin-engine indigenous light transport/utility helicopter built by TEI’s sister company Turkish Aerospace Industries. TEI launched the TS1400 program in March 2017.

TAI launched the program for the 6-ton, multirole Gokbey helicopter in 2013. In the interim, the Gokbey will be powered by the LHTEC CTS8000 engine. LHTEC is a joint venture between British company Rolls-Royce and American firm Honeywell. The TS1400 will eventually replace the CTS8000.

The TS1400 features a maximum power output of 1,400 shaft horsepower and a shaft output revolution of 23,000 rpm.

The TS1400 was delivered to TAI for testing on Dec. 5. Speaking at a ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the engine test and design center — inaugurated the same day — would also be used to test future indigenous engines, including a planned engine for the TF-X, Turkey’s first indigenous fighter jet in the making.

Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries, said other domestic engine efforts are being driven by programs for drones, light armored vehicles, new-generation main battle tanks and missiles.