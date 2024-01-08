ISTANBUL — Turkey’s defense and aerospace exports totaled $5.5 billion in 2023, up about 25% from the year prior, according to a local organization that tracks foreign sales.

However, the Turkish Exporters Assembly’s report, released this month, does not distinguish between revenue from new orders and that from contracts signed in previous years. Consequently, it’s unclear how much of the $5.5 billion stems from new contracts signed in 2023.

Haluk Gorgun, who leads the country’s Presidency of Defence Industries, shared on social media that the total value of contracts signed by Turkish defense companies in 2023 reached $10.2 billion.

The top 10 Turkish exporters contributed to nearly 80% of the export revenue, according to Gorgun. Those leading companies, their specialties and their respective figures from foreign sales are:

Baykar (drones): $1.8 billion

Turkish Aerospace Industries (aerospace systems): $864 million

Machinery and Chemical Industry (ammunition, explosives and guns): $439 million

Tusas Engine Industries (aerospace engines): $337 million

BMC (military vehicles): $255 million

Roketsan (missiles): $161 million

Ram Dis Ticaret (military vehicles): $160 million

Pratt & Whitney’s Turkish Technik (repair and overhaul services): $111 million

Aselsan (electronics): $108 million

Samsun Yurt Savunma (aerospace and firearms): $104 million

Notably, Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries and Roketsan were on Defense News’ latest Top 100 list, which ranks contractors around the world by defense-related revenue. Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane Isletme was also on the list.

One of Roketsan’s main exports is the MAM family of munition, used by Baykar and TAI unmanned platforms.

Samsun Yurt Savunma is the parent company of Canik Firearms, a firearms manufacturer in Turkey.

Ram Dis Ticaret acts as the export firm for the local industry conglomerate Koc Holding, which itself owns military vehicle manufacturer Otokar. The report lists Otokar’s exports under Ram Dis Ticaret.