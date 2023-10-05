SAO PAULO — The defense conglomerate Edge Group has acquired a 50% stake in the Brazilian weapons manufacturer SIATT, the Emirati firm announced Sept. 29.

Founded in 2015, SIATT has been a partner in the Brazilian government’s MANSUP program, which seeks an anti-ship missile with guidance, control and telemetry systems.

In its announcement, Edge described SIATT as a producer of “smart weapons such as missiles and guided munitions, as well as their integration into aircraft, naval vessels, tanks, and other terrestrial vehicles,” while also noting the Brazilian business stood out as a radar, sensor and avionics specialist.

The deal, according to SIATT’s CEO, Rogério Salvador, should allow the Brazilian company to “leverage EDGE Group’s scale and international experience across diverse domains to jointly develop the next generation of smart weapon solutions for our respective Armed Forces and other defense customers.”

The head of Edge Group, Mansour AlMulla, stated that his company “is committed to collaborating with strategically important players in the Brazilian industry, through investments or partnerships, with the goal of developing advanced defense capabilities and other related technologies.”

The deal was also praised by the director of weapons systems for the Brazilian Navy, Vice Adm. Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira.

“EDGE is demonstrating, through concrete actions, that it is a serious and supportive partner of the Brazilian defense industry and the development of national capabilities in several domains,” the officer said in Edge’s news release.

Edge Group recently expanded its footprint in Europe with its takeover of Estonia’s Milrem Robotics, which produces unmanned systems.

Pedro Pligher is a Latin America correspondent for Defense News. He has reported on politics, economics and the Brazilian small arms industry.