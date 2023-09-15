WASHINGTON — Lauren Knausenberger, who left her post as U.S. Air Force chief information officer in June, has been hired by Science Applications International Corp.

The company announced her hiring as the chief innovation officer Sept. 14 alongside the tapping of Tim Turitto, who led the team at Microsoft that won the JEDI cloud-computing contract before it was canceled, to be chief of staff for CEO-elect Toni Townes-Whitley.

“These key leaders will be instrumental in ensuring that SAIC continues its legacy of solving the most complex national and global security challenges with diverse technology and talent,” Townes-Whitley said in a statement. “Both are highly accomplished leaders in our industry with strong track records of performance in government and the private sector.”

As the Air Force’s civilian information-technology boss, Knausenberger oversaw data-, artificial intelligence- and cybersecurity-related portfolios and supported some 20,000 personnel. She previously founded venture capital firm Accellint Inc. and worked at American Management Systems and CACI.

SAIC brought in $3.7 billion in defense-related revenue in 2022, earning the No. 31 spot on the Defense News “Top 100″ list of the world’s largest defense contractors. It reaped $3.5 billion the year prior.

The Virginia-based company works closely with the Air Force.

In September 2022, the service brought SAIC into its Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium. In January, it selected SAIC to orchestrate software for its cloud-based command and control effort, to the tune of $112 million. The company is also involved in the Cloud One program.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.