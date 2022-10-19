WASHINGTON — Palantir Technologies won a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $59 million to support the testing and rollout of software that allows analysts to parse vast amounts of data and quickly provide leaders the latest battlefield information.

The five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal for the All Source II application was announced Oct. 17 by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S.

The All Source II application is expected to be deployed as part of the Command Post Computing Environment, a tailorable mission command suite operated and maintained by soldiers.

“ASII is integrated into, and built to interoperate with, the Command Post Computing Environment, which not only reduces the amount of hardware the Army intelligence community is required to maintain, but it also provides a streamlined way to deliver timely intelligence to the commander,” Col. Christopher Anderson, the project manager for intelligence systems and analytics, said in a statement.

The app, he added, will provide “a robust set of tools” to improve planning prior to and during missions.

All Source II is also part of a larger endeavor, known as Intel Apps, that includes the Intelligence Support to Targeting, Information Collection and Weather Operational Effects software programs. PEO IEW&S in August announced a $1.6 million arrangement with CyOne Inc. for the targeting tranche; the other two are slated for award in fiscal 2023, which began Oct. 1.

The All Source II contract is the latest in a string of wins for Palantir, known for its data analytics and software development.

The Denver-based company this month secured a five-year, $85.1 million deal with the Army to better forecast equipment maintenance and force readiness through predictive modeling. Last month, Palantir said it would continuing collaborating with the Army Research Laboratory on work valued at $229 million.

It’s also teaming with BigBear.ai of Maryland to implement the Army’s Global Force Information Management system, meant to provide service leaders with an automated and holistic view of manpower, equipment, training and readiness.

BigBear disclosed the nine-month, $14.8 million arrangement Sept. 29.

