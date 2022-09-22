WASHINGTON — Brazil’s military has purchased new helicopters from Airbus, according to a statement from the European defense company.

The deal includes 27 single-engine H125 helos meant to “boost the training capacity” of Brazil’s Air Force and Navy, the Friday statement said. The new aircraft will replace AS350 and Bell 206 helicopters currently in use by the two services.

“This joint procurement contract represents the realization of a project that will equip both the Brazilian Air Force and Navy with modern aircraft that will meet the needs of the Forces for the next 30 years,” Lt. Brig. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, commander of the Air Force, said in the statement.

Airbus, which lists its “headquarters” in the Netherlands and its “main office” in France, said the H125s will feature a G500H TXi double glass cockpit as well as a vehicle and engine multifunction display. The helicopters will also be compatible with night vision goggles.

An Airbus spokesperson said it is company policy to not comment on the purchase price.

Brazil’s military currently operates more than 150 Airbus helicopters from eight different bases around the country, according to the company, and its fleet ranges “from the light single engine Ecureuil family to the multi-purpose heavy H225M helicopter.”

The H125 helicopter has logged 37 million flight hours, and there are more than 5,300 in operation globally.

