WASHINGTON — Raytheon Technologies on Tuesday announced it will move its global headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, later this year.

The move, from Raytheon’s current headquarters in Waltham, Mass., increases the defense contractor’s presence in the Washington, D.C. area, near the Pentagon and Capitol Hill. Raytheon already has locations in Virginia for each of its four business units.

And it follows Boeing’s announcement last month it will move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Raytheon’s move to the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington, alongside Raytheon Intelligence & Space, will take place in the third quarter of 2022. The company said it is not receiving, or asking for, any financial incentives to move to Virginia.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” Raytheon said in its release. “Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted a statement applauding Raytheon’s decision, saying: “Welcome to Virginia!”

“With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community,” Youngkin said.

In addition to Boeing’s plans to move to Arlington, other major defense contractors with headquarters in the Washington area include Lockheed Martin in Bethesda, Maryland; Northrop Grumman in Falls Church, Virginia; Science Applications International Corp. in Reston, Virginia; and General Dynamics in Reston. The U.S. branch of BAE Systems, a British company, is also located in Reston.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter at Defense News. He previously reported for Military.com, covering the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare. Before that, he covered U.S. Air Force leadership, personnel and operations for Air Force Times.