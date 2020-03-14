As Italy’s coronavirus crisis worsens, state shipbuilder Fincantieri has suspended operations for two weeks at its Italian facilities.

The announcement on Friday came as Italian authorities reported Italy’s death toll from the virus had reached 1,266, while the total number of cases reached 17,660. This week, the Italian government placed the entire country under lockdown, restricting travel unless for work reasons and shutting down most shops as it attempts to slow the spread of the virus.

Fincantieri said that following a request from unions, it would suspend production in Italy from March 16 to March 29.

Coronavirus shaking up America’s defense industry The U.S. aerospace and defense sector is feeling the impact of the coronavirus, with companies limiting travel, defense trade events scuttled and contingency planning underway.

Fincantieri tried to reduce its exposure to the virus through teleworking and halting of business travel by staff.

Italy’s other major defense company, Leonardo, said this week it could not rule out the “temporary, partial and targeted suspension of operations of certain departments within production sites.”