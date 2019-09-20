WASHINGTON — Northrop has created four new operating sectors — Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems — the company announced in a news release.

Aeronautics System will serve as a manned and unmanned air system provider. Defense Systems will be broad provider of critical technology services, modernization and sustainment. It will handle battle command systems, directed-energy technology, tactical weapons and information systems, and focus on solutions for national security, the military and civilian customers.

Mission Systems will cover cybersecurity and software-defined systems for defense and intelligence applications.

Space Systems will provide space and launch systems that served national security, civil and commercial customers.

“This new operating structure allows us to take full advantage of our company’s portfolio by aligning businesses that have shared markets, customers and technologies," said Kathy Warden, the head of Northrop.