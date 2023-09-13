LONDON — Ukraine’s state-run defense company SpetsTechnoExport is pursuing numerous contracts to secure deliveries of weapons and equipment for the country’s military, with multiple rocket launchers, howitzers, armored vehicles, drones and ammunition all high on its priority list.

Oleksii Petrov, the acting director of SpetsTechnoExport, told Defense News the company is holding talks with various Western partners during this year’s DSEI industry show here. The nation’s military requires major deliveries for its wartime efforts, he said.

“With regards to ammunition, we need different types, including 122mm and 125mm, among others,” Petrov said. “Our defense industry is very efficient, but we also need to work with our partners to procure the necessary weapons in large amounts.”

The company specializes in imports and exports of weapons and military gear. It is also developing its own capacities in drones, according to Ivan Sybyriakov, the manager of SpetsTechnoExport’s Unmanned Systems Center.

“Every month, Ukraine and the invader, Russia, lose at least 2,000 drones combined. This creates a major demand for drones, and our center works with both domestic and foreign manufacturers to procure them for the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

SpetsTechnoExport continues to look for new drone suppliers, and currently imports unmanned aerial vehicles from a growing group of countries, which includes the United States, Poland, Turkey, Norway, and Lithuania, according to Sybyriakov.

