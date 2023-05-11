ANKARA, Turkey — The price tag for Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet could be more than previously expected, according to the head of its manufacturer.

Temel Kotil, who serves as CEO for Turkish Aerospace Industries, said in March 2021 during a TV interview that a single TF-X would be $100 million per unit.

But this week, Kotil said that unit price “could be a little bit higher.” He did not offer additional details or a reason for the change in cost.

The executive also said this week that the company will deliver 20 of the Block 10 jets to the Turkish Air Force in 2028.

“By 2029, TAI will be producing two Kaans a month, generating an annual revenue of $2.4 billion,” Kotil forecast, referring to the aircraft’s name recently announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In October 2016, Rolls-Royce offered a joint production partnership to Turkey to power some of the country’s planned platforms, and provide potential sales to third parties. The British firm’s proposal involved a production unit in Turkey to manufacture engines for the TF-X, helicopters, tanks and missiles.

In January 2017, BAE Systems and TAI signed a deal worth more than £100 million (U.S. $126 million) to develop the Turkish fighter jet. “We work with Turkish Aerospace to bring know-how and engineering expertise to the TF-X programme,” BAE tweeted Feb. 15, 2022.

The TF-X is scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2026.

Burak Ege Bekdil is the Turkey correspondent for Defense News.