WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine will acquire 100 eight-wheel-drive Rosomak armored modular vehicles from Poland for its armed forces, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced during a visit to the Polish plant that makes the vehicles.

“The Ukrainian Army will buy from us 100 units of the Rosomak, which is produced in Siemianowice Śląskie. Rosomaks are top-shelf combat vehicles,” Morawiecki said in a Facebook post on April 1.

Ukraine will pay for the vehicles with the use of the funds it has obtained from the European Union and the United States, according to the prime minister. Poland has been calling on its Western partners to further increase the funding to support Ukraine’s combat against the Russian invasion, Morawiecki said.

The value of the order was not disclosed by the politician.

The factory in Siemianowice Śląskie is operated by local company Rosomak S.A., a subsidiary of Poland’s state-run defense giant PGZ. The group produces the Rosomak under a license from Finland’s Patria. Since 2004, about 900 vehicles in different variants have rolled out of the Polish plant.

In its combat version, the Rosomak can accommodate a crew of three, plus eight troops. The vehicle has a maximum speed of 100 km/h (62 mph), according to data from PGZ.

