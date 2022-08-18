MOSCOW — The Russian military said Thursday it deployed aircraft armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tension with the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk air base in the Baltic Sea territory as part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence.”

The ministry said the aircraft will be put on round-the-clock alert.

A video released by the ministry showed the fighters arriving at the base but not carrying the missiles, which were apparently delivered separately.

Three Russian MiG-31 jets are seen after landing at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region. The Russian Defense Ministry said three MiG-31s equipped to carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were deployed to the region as part of "additional measures of strategic deterrence." (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The deployment of Kinzhal missiles to Kaliningrad as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine nears the sixth-month mark appeared intended to showcase the Russian military’s capability to threaten NATO assets. The region borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Moscow has strongly criticized the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine, accusing the U.S. and its allies of fueling the conflict.

A Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet is seen carrying the hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 Kinzhal during a military parade. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept. Russia has used the weapon to strike several targets in Ukraine.

Kaliningrad’s location has put it in the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to counter what it described as NATO’s hostile policies. The Kremlin has methodically bolstered its military forces there, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and an array of air defense systems.