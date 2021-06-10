ROME – Fincantieri has signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia, a deal which CEO Giuseppe Bono said allowed the Italian yard to “assume global leadership” in the surface ships sector.

The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the frigate to 20, including ten to the Italian navy, two to Egypt and two to the United States, while the U.S. also has options for another eight and Egypt has options for another two.

In a statement released on Thursday, Fincantieri said that in addition to the FREMM sales, the contract also covered the refurbishment and sale to Indonesia of two Maestrale-class frigates which are due to be retired from service by the Italian navy.

Italy’s Leonardo will work on the Indonesian FREMMs, the statement said, likely meaning the firm will supply the combat system.

No value for the contract was given by Fincantieri, which will act as prime contractor and team with Indonesian shipyard PT-PAL on the program.

“The acquisition of an order of this magnitude allows Fincantieri to also assume global leadership in the surface ships sector,” CEO Bono said in the statement.

Last month, the U.S. announced a $553.9 million contract to acquire its second FREMM vessel – part of an expected order of ten – after the vessel was selected by the Americans last year.

The U.S. frigates, given the class name Constellation, are being built by Fincantieri at Marinette Marine, its controlled yard at Marinette, Wisconsin.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The delivery of the first U.S. vessel is expected in 2026.

Indonesia’s decision to acquire the vessel was likely influenced by the U.S. purchase.

In a second announcement on Thursday, Fincantieri also said it had signed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to work on the design of a new aircraft carrier to offer to the South Korean navy.