WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has made a final decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty and may announce it as soon as this week, sources confirm to Defense News.

The administration has begun informing the other 34 members in the agreement, which allows mutual reconnaissance flights over the member nations, including Russia.

The move, first reported Thursday by The New York Times, is not unexpected, as administration officials signaled to European allies toward the end of last year that unless major changes were made to the overflight agreement, the U.S. would consider withdrawing. However, there had been little movement in the months since, giving advocates hope that a decision to exit the treaty had not been finalized.

“It was pretty clear from meetings that it was basically a done deal and it was just a matter of when,” one European source said.

Allies generally argue the treaty is a valuable channel for transparency and dialogue between Russia and the United States, the world’s top two nuclear superpowers.

Throughout its term, the Trump administration has been skeptical of arms control agreements. The U.S. and Russia walked away from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last August, and officials have expressed skepticism about renewing the New START nuclear agreement with Russia, which expires in 2021.