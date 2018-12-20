WARSAW, Poland — As part of efforts to modernize the country’s land forces and replace Soviet-designed gear, the Hungarian Ministry of Defence has awarded a deal for 44 Leopard 2 A7+ tanks and 24 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

In addition, Hungary will buy 12 used Leopard 2 A4 tanks for training, KMW said in a statement.

The deal was signed Dec. 19 in Budapest. Prior to the signing, Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benko met with Frank Haun, the chief executive of KMW, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Benko said he hoped that the contract would further strengthen the cooperation between the Hungarian and German armed forces.

The latest development comes shortly after the Hungarian ministry handed an order for 16 H225M multi-purpose helicopters to Airbus. The aircraft are to be fitted with the HForce weapon management system. On Dec. 17, Hungary and Airbus Helicopters also signed a memorandum of agreement to launch industrial cooperation on long-term aviation projects with a focus on manufacturing parts for helicopter dynamic systems.