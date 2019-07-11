NEW DELHI — Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has awarded Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems a $100 million contract to supply missile kits for Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles for the Indian Air Force and the Army.

This is first contract awarded by an overseas original equipment manufacturer to a private Indian defense company to manufacture kits for such a complex missile.

KRAS is a joint venture between Rafael and India’s Kalyani Group. Under this deal, KRAS will supply about 1,000 missile kits. Rafael designs the Barak-8, and KRAS serves as a subcontractor for the integration of missile electronics hardware and software.

KRAS will be responsible for assembly, integration and testing of the Barak-8 missile kits expected to be delivered in the next four years.

“This order is a testimony to the capabilities that exist in the country and how they can be utilized to truly achieve the aim of ‘Make in India.' We are confident of executing many more such orders,” said Baba Kalyani, chairman of Kalyani Group.

Kalyani said KRAS aims to leverage the technologies developed by Rafael and offer state-of-the-art systems to Indian defense forces while exploring the export market for similar systems and products.

The Barak-8 is jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organization, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

