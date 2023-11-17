PARIS – The Netherlands is making €2 billion ($2.2 billion) available for military aid to Ukraine in 2024, the Dutch Ministry of Defence said.

The funds will be used to address Ukraine’s needs for ammunition and maintenance of platforms and systems already delivered, as well as strengthen the country’s air defenses so it can continue to defend itself against attacks on critical infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“With this substantial amount, we send a clear signal that we are determined to continue our support for Ukraine, now and in the future,” Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a post on X.

The Netherlands has been one of the largest providers of military aid to Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, with €2.48 billion pledged as of end-July, according to data compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Only the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Norway, Poland and Denmark have provided more military support.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius this week confirmed plans to boost military support for Ukraine, following media reports the government seeks to double the aid to €8 billion in 2024.

The Dutch aid will be provided through commercial procurement, in the form of supplies from stockpiles and through cooperation with international partners. The Netherlands and Denmark are in charge of coordinating European efforts to provide Ukraine with the F-16 fighter jet, with the Dutch stationing five aircraft of the aircraft at a training center in Romania this month.

The support will also cover technologically advanced equipment, the Dutch ministry said, without providing details. Money will also be spent on improving Ukraine’s cybersecurity.

The Netherlands will continue to train Ukrainian military personnel in 2024. The country has provided dozens of instructors and troops since October 2022 to train Ukrainian recruits, both in the U.K. and as part of the European Union training mission.

With the planned support, the Dutch government will be honoring the commitment signed at the NATO meeting in Vilnius in July to continue to support Ukraine in the long term, the ministry said.

The Netherlands has previously provided equipment to Ukraine including T-72 tanks, Patriot air defense systems, PzH 2000 155 mm self-propelled howitzers and two Alkmaar-class minehunter vessels. The country teamed up with Denmark to supply F-16s and Leopard 2A4 tanks, and joined with Denmark and Germany to deliver more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks.

Rudy Ruitenberg is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. He started his career at Bloomberg News and has experience reporting on technology, commodity markets and politics.