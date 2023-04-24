WASHINGTON — A U.S. Army shop for everything electronic warfare and battlefield situational awareness is getting a new leader.

Brig. Gen. Ed Barker was named the new boss of the Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S, according to an April 24 announcement from the Pentagon.

Barker has served as the office’s deputy since July 2021. He will succeed Mark Kitz, who has held the job as the program executive officer since May 2021. The announcement made no mention of Kitz’s next move.

The transition is expected to take place “sometime this summer,” a PEO IEW&S spokesperson told C4ISRNET on Monday. An exact timeframe was not available.

PEO IEW&S helps develop, test and field a plethora of military equipment, including navigation packages, missile warning systems, biometric tools and electronic jammers. The office’s reach is long, and its portfolio touches “everything from the sights on an Abrams tank” to “identity access of somebody driving on the Redstone Arsenal,” Barker said in August.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.