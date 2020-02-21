The head of U.S. Cyber Command told Congress in a Feb. 20 letter that the budget request for fiscal year 2021 did not include $106 million that his organization could still use, mostly as a way to better defend the Pentagon’s networks.

In a letter sent to Congress and obtained by Fifth Domain, Gen. Paul Nakasone outlined the command’s unfunded priorities list which includes $52.2 million for securing the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN).

This funding, spread between Cyber Command and Joint Force Headquarters-DoDIN, a subordinate headquarters responsible for global network defense, would go toward improving the Pentagon’s ability to secure, operate and defend the DoDIN. The money would support improvements in situational understanding, monitoring, analytics, training and inspections to enhance cyber resiliency and readiness, the documents state.

DoD cyber defense officials have said the network gets hit with millions of attempted intrusions per day. On the same day the letter was dated, the Defense Information Systems Agency acknowledged more than 200,000 users were part of a breach from summer 2019.

How many users were affected by the DISA breach? Affected users are receiving letters from the Defense Information Systems Agency notifying them if their personally identifiable information might have been compromised.

Meanwhile, the letter also said Cyber Command could use $13.8 million for so-called “hunt forward” operations and $40 million for certain offensive cyber capabilities.

Hunt forward teams deploy to other nations to help them defend against malign cyber activity inside their networks. DoD officials believe these missions are critical to defending the U.S. homeland as they provide unique insights into activities of adversaries, which may be planning similar operations against U.S. networks.

How ‘hunt forward’ teams can help defend networks The Department of Defense wants to spend $11.6 million in fiscal year 2021 to buy systems that would help cyber operators perform “hunt forward” missions, where teams deploy to other countries to stop malicious cyber activity.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The $40 million would go toward equipping members of the Cyber National Mission Force to fight bad actors. The Cyber National Mission Force is Cyber Command’s group of high end cyber warriors focused on defending the homeland from cyber threats from specific adversaries.