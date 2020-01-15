The U.S. Navy's newest long-range weapon is now deployed in the Pacific on an LCS. Watch it launch during Exercise Pacific Griffin.

The Marine Corps could soon be getting the Navy’s new Naval Strike Missile for use as a shore battery, according to the Navy’s acquisitions chief, speaking at the annual Surface Navy symposium.

“Just yesterday we had the team in that has the Naval Strike Missile on LCS working hand-in-hand with the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps does ground launchers, we do command and control," said Assistant Secretary of the Navy James “Hondo” Geurts told reporters after his speech. “We’ll make that immediately available to the Marine Corps.”

Geurts said the effort on Naval Strike Missile, a Kongsberg/Raytheon product, was emblematic of a more coherent approach where instead of a dedicated Marine Corps effort to examine and test and field a system, the services were leveraging each other to get capabilities out faster.

The missile was recently deployed to the Pacific on the littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords, and is capable of flying more than 100 miles. It can passively detect enemy ships with imagery in its brain and is so precise that it can target individual parts of a ship, like the engine room or bridge.

In May, Raytheon said in a release that they had been awarded $47.59 million dollars through an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) agreement to integrate the Naval Strike Missile into the Marine Corps’s force structure, but very few details were available at the time.

It also won’t be the first time that the missile is based on land, as Poland’s coastal defense forces already have several batteries in service. And in 2018 at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises, the U.S. Army fired a Naval Strike Missile at a decommissioned ship as part of a live-fire demonstration.

It’s unknown what the Marine Corps will use as a launcher, as it is unclear whether or not the service’s M142 HIMARS launchers can be used to fire the NSM. However, it is likely that we could see Marine Corps manned launchers firing missiles while on the deck on Navy amphibious ships, as the Corps has been testing the capability with HIMARS launchers.

