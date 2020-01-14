WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy’s top officer says the Navy must have a larger percentage of the Defense Department’s budget if it’s going to grow the force and execute the strategy the Trump Administration has laid out.

Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said in a speech at the annual Surface Navy Association symposium that the cost of the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine was eating a disproportionate share of the shipbuilding budget, and that even a minor single percentage realignment would make a difference.

To compare, Gilday said the Navy’s budget in the 1980s when it was building the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine was much higher than today’s budget.

“One percent of the DoD budget would be $7 billion per year in the shipbuilding accounts,” Gilday said. “If I make some caparison from today and I go back to the 1980s, there are some similarities there.

“Right now we are building the Columbia class submarine, that is my highest priority and no fail. By the time we sundown the Ohio-class, we’ll have 42 years in those hulls. We need to get Columbia out there.

“Now, let’s go back to when we were building Ohio in the 1980s, it was about 20 percent of the shipbuilding budget. Right now, Columbia is about 20-25 percent. In FY26-30 it’s going to be about 32 percent. That’s a lot of dough. In the 1980s, the Navy’s percentage of the DoD budget was 38 percent. Right now, it’s 34. So, I think historically I have a case to make.”

The military has in recent decades, with a few exceptions, distributed a 1/3rd cut of the Defense Department’s aggregate budget appropriation (or top line), for each department: Army, Air Force and Navy.

The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine Pennsylvania transits the Hood Canal on Dec. 27, 2017, while returning to its homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Wash., following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. Replacing the Ohio-class will hamper the Navy's ability to grow unless it gets more of the budget, Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday said Jan. 14. (Navy)

But to pursue a strategy that keeps pace with China’s fast-growing Navy, and execute the Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations strategy – distributing ships across a large area instead of aggregated around a carrier to spread out and confuse the Chinese targeting and surveillance assets – then the department is going to have to pony up.

“Here’s the deal, we need more money,” Gilday said. “We need more top line.”

“If you believe that we require overmatch in the maritime domain. If you believe that in order to execute distributed maritime operations and to operate forward in numbers now that we need more iron? Then, yes, we need more top line.”

Gilday’s comments come in the wake of similar remarks for the acting Secretary of the Navy, who told Defense News that flat budgets mean that to grow the force, the Navy needs a higher top line.

“We definitely want to have a bigger Navy, but we definitely don’t want to have a hollow Navy either,” Modly told Defense News. “These are difficult choices, but the requirement to get to a bigger fleet, whether that’s 355 ships or 355-plus, as I like to talk about, it is going to require a bigger top line for the Navy.