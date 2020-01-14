WASHINGTON – Leonardo’s single engine TH-119 design was selected to be the US Navy’s TH-73A training helicopter replacing aged TH-57 Sea Ranger, the Defense Department announced Monday.

The contract, which goes through AugustaWestland in Philadelphia, is for 32 aircraft and is valued at about $176.5 million.

Leonardo and AugustaWestland knocked of competitors Bell and Airbus to win the contract. The contract is for “initial spares, peculiar support equipment, flyaway kits, hoists, sling loads, data in excess of commercial form fit function/operations maintenance instructional training data as well as ancillary instructor pilot and maintenance personnel training” the announcement said.

A contract announcement from Leonardo said the work should be completed in October 2021.

The Navy has had increasing issues with its Sea Ranger fleet, which has been in service since the early 1980s, and the need for a replacement has become pressing.

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, said he was thrilled by the announcement.

“Today’s brilliant news is a ringing endorsement for our solutions setting new industry standards for training. We are committed to working with the U.S. Navy to ensure future pilots meet all evolving service requirements,” Cutillo said.