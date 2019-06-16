PARIS and WASHINGTON — If Farnborough Airshow 2018 was all about the debut of the Tempest, the United Kingdom’s future sixth-generation fighter, Paris Air Show 2019 might be the year of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System.

Early photos from the flight line at Le Bourget show a covered FCAS mockup ahead of its unveiling by French aerospace firm Dassault on Monday.

This is the scale model of the #FCAS #SCAF on the @Dassault_OnAir stand ready for its unveiling on Monday. Sat nearby is a #Rafale so it’s possible to get an idea of scale, and I’d say it was a 1/3rd or 1/4 bigger than a Rafale. This will be the big news of the show. pic.twitter.com/u8YXSGF8aI — Tony Osborne (@Rotorfocus) June 16, 2019

But although European companies will be showing off their sixth-generation fighter concepts, expect officials from the U.S. Defense Department and its industrial base to keep quiet about their own plans for a follow-on the F-35.

“I think we have a very strong industrial base that’s bringing lots of new ideas to us,” Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s acquisition executive, told reporters during a June 6 press conference ahead of Paris Air Show, which runs June 17 to 23.

“I know the Air Force has ongoing competitions and a number of things going,” she said, referring to the service’s secretive Next Generation Air Dominance effort. “The manned, unmanned teaming aspect of that will be very, very important as we look at more unmanned systems.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

But Lord was clear that the United States will pursue a solution apart from its allies and partners, saying “I think that we might have a very good competition there.”

A possible taster of how a #SCAF #FCAS cockpit might look...expect lots more news from this project at #PAS2019 including options for so-called remote carriers and new weapons. pic.twitter.com/lXq6JYqRkF — Tony Osborne (@Rotorfocus) June 16, 2019

France and Germany envision FCAS as a “sixth-generation” fighter that would have an unprecedented ability to control sensors, drones and weaponry through its advanced network. Both countries in February awarded a $74 million contract to France’s Dassault and Germany’s Airbus to study potential designs for the weapon system, which would fly around 2040.

Paris Air Show is seen as an opportunity for Franco-German defense firms to make a splash, promoting the emerging technologies that could become part of FCAS to potential customers of the plane.

The big question is whether Dassault and Airbus will be able to drum up the hype that surrounded the Tempest, the U.K. fighter unveiled at last year’s Farnborough Airshow. That jet is intended to be the centerpiece of the United Kingdom’s new combat air strategy, also signed at Farnborough 2018, and will be developed by BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls-Royce.

The U.S. Air Force and Navy, meanwhile, have kept quiet about their next-generation fighters, both called Next Generation Air Dominance even though they will be separate platforms.

The U.S. Navy is wrapping up an analysis of alternatives on its F/A-XX. Though few details have been revealed, Angie Knappenberger, the Navy’s deputy director of air warfare, said in April that the service may not need a stealthy, penetrating fighter and may prioritize other characteristics.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force is pursuing a “system of systems” approach with its NGAD system similar to France and Germany’s FCAS, though little has been shared about the concept or what platforms, weapons and sensors will be networked into it.

Although the United States and some of its allies in Europe may be developing separate fighters, there might be opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in foreign fighter projects, said Eric Fanning, president and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association.

“When the playing field is level, American companies do really well, but independent of that there’s already a lot of cooperation,” he said during the press conference. “It really is a global supply chain and a global effort on a lot of these things, even if we don’t move in the direction of cooperation on a large platform.”

Paris Air Show will likely feature the expected announcements about industrial partnerships and perhaps even some deals for new military aircraft. But as for the actual air show, don’t expect much in terms of seeing those platforms fly.

Unlike Paris Air Show 2017, which featured the debut aerobatic flight demonstration of the F-35, U.S. military aircraft will not be taking to the skies in the 2019 show. Instead, Defense Department aircraft such as the F-35, F-15, KC-46 tanker, P-8 maritime surveillance plane, C-130 Hercules, AH-64 Apache and CH-46 Chinook will all be visible on static display.

More than a hundred commercial and military aircraft will be featured on display the airshow, but very few military aircraft will have the opportunity to fly. The French air force plans to conduct a demonstration with its Rafale fighter jets, and the French army will fly its NH-90 and Eurocopter Tiger helicopters.